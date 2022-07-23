The headquarters of the Russian regiment was destroyed in Lysychansk — 50 occupants were killed

In the temporarily occupied Lysychansk in Luhansk oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the headquarters of the Russian regiment and liquidated 50 soldiers.

This was reported by the head of the Luhansk Oblast Military Administrartion, Serhii Haidai.

"A “clap” in occupied Lysychansk. A massive "heart attack" in half a hundred orcs," said Haidai.

According to him, at the time of the attack, the occupiers were holding a meeting in the court building. In this way, it was possible to destroy the headquarters of the sixth regiment of the second army corps of the Russian Federation.