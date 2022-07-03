The Ukrainian military left Lysychansk

Ukrainian troops withdrew from Lysychansk.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"After heavy fighting for Lysychansk, the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from their occupied positions and lines," the General Staff reported.

They explained that in the conditions of the multiple superiority of the Russian occupying forces in artillery, aviation, rocket salvo systems, ammunition and personnel, the continuation of the defense of the city would lead to fatal consequences. "In order to preserve the lives of Ukrainian defenders, a decision was made to leave," the General Staff said.