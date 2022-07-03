Institute for the Study of War: Ukrainian military withdrew from Lysychansk

Ukrainian forces probably withdrew from Lysychansk on purpose, which is why the Russians captured the city on July 2.

This is stated in the morning summary of the Institute for the Study of War.

The Ukrainian military did not officially announce the withdrawal of troops, but also did not report about the defensive battles around Lysychansk. Russian forces are likely to establish control over the remaining territory of Luhansk Oblast in the coming days, and will most likely then strike Ukrainian positions in Siversk before returning to the offensive on Slovyansk and Bakhmut. The withdrawal of Ukrainian troops to Siversk will allow Ukrainian forces to reduce the risk of immediate encirclement.