The Air Force shot down three Kalibr cruise missiles over Khmelnytskyi oblast. The invaders launched them from the waters of the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Air Command West.

The head of the oblast, Serhiy Gamalii, also reassured the residents that there were no flights, as the air defense system was 100% effective.

"All missiles were shot down by our air defense forces. Remember that there is a war going on in the country, so donʼt ignore the air alert," he said.