The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the command post of the Russian National Guard and two warehouses with ammunition in the south of Ukraine over the past day

The Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine destroyed a command and observation post of the Russian National Guard, as well as two warehouses with ammunition,over the past day. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit five strongholds in the Kherson oblast.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

"The overall result for the day of the battle shows that the enemyʼs army was reduced by 66 rocket launchers, 5 tanks, 2 self-propelled howitzers "Gvozdika", anti-tank missile system "Fagot", 3 units of armored vehicles and 9 auto vehicles," the message states.

In addition, near the village of Ivanivka, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian drone "Merlin".