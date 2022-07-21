Overview of July 21 events: Congress asks to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, and Europol declares arms smuggling from Ukraine

The European police body Europol reports signs of arms smuggling from Ukraine. There are cases of trade in firearms and military goods on the black market. A representative of Europol stated about "alarming risks". According to him, cases were recorded when people left Ukraine with firearms. There are also fears that weapons and ammunition are stored along the border for further smuggling into the EU.

In the coming weeks, Great Britain will supply Ukraine with dozens of artillery installations, hundreds of drones and hundreds more anti-tank weapons. In particular, we are talking about more than 20 155-mm M109 self-propelled guns; 36 105-mm L119 artillery installations; anti-battery radar systems and more than 50 thousand units of ammunition for Soviet-era artillery.

US Army Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that the Russians did not destroy any HIMARS system in Ukraine.

Ukrainian radio stations broadcast an urgent announcement that allegedly President Volodymyr Zelenskyi is in critical condition in intensive care. TAVR Media, the largest radio holding company in Ukraine, reported that this information is not true and that the radio station was subjected to a cyber attack.

In the morning, the occupiers shelled Kharkiv again. Three people were killed, 21 peaceful residents of Kharkiv were injured, and a child was among the injured. Several people are in serious condition.

The Russian army sent special units stationed on the Kuril Islands to fight in Ukraine. Their main task was to protect the islands from Japan. Recently, fighters of the 81st brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard unit "Omega" released a video of the destruction of Russian soldiers in battles near Siversk, Donetsk oblast. They also showed the patches of the killed Russians, among which you can see the chevron of the 18th machine gun-artillery division of the Russian Federation. This is the only unit of this kind in the Russian army.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced suspicion against the Melitopol collaborator Oleksiy Tegimbaev — in the occupied city, he headed the "department of capital construction and housing and communal services."

The EU Council approved the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. It includes an embargo on the import of Russian gold.

The US Congress is urging the State Department to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. Otherwise, they will do it on their own — through voting. The relevant statement was made during a conversation between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.