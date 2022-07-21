On Ukrainian radio stations, there was a report about the alleged “Zelensky in intensive care”. It was a cyber attack

Ukrainian radio stations broadcast an urgent announcement that allegedly the President, Volodymyr Zelensky, is in critical condition in intensive care. This information is not true, and radio stations have been cyberattacked.

It was reported in the largest radio holding of Ukraine, TAVR Media.

"Today, a cyber attack was carried out on the servers and networks of TAVR Media radio stations. At the moment, the relevant services are working on solving this problem," the message reads.

They again emphasized that the information about the deterioration of the presidentʼs health is not true.

TAVR Media owns such radio stations as Hit FM, Melody FM, Radio Relax, Nashe Radio, Classic Radio, Radio Jazz, Radio Rocks, KISS FM and Radio Bayraktar.