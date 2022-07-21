The EU Council approved the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, including a partial embargo on Russian gold

The Council of the European Union approved the seventh package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

This package included a partial ban on the import of Russian gold and the freezing of Sberbankʼs assets.

Another 50 individuals and legal entities were on the sanctions list. Among them: politicians, military leaders, oligarchs and propagandists. In addition, the sanctions package includes a commitment that the restrictions will not threaten food and energy security around the world.

The sanctions will enter into force after publication in the Official Journal of the EU.