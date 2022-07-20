Russian gold and assets of Sberbank. EU ambassadors approved the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation

The ambassadors of the countries of the European Union approved the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation: the import of Russian gold will be banned, and the assets of Sberbank will be frozen.

On Wednesday, July 20, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the EU, Arnoldas Prantskevičius, announced this.

Another 50 individuals and legal entities will also be on the sanctioned list. Among them: politicians, military leaders, oligarchs and propagandists. In addition, the sanctions package will include a commitment that the restrictions will not threaten food and energy security around the world.

Next, the package of sanctions must be approved by the Council of Europe. The Czech representation in the Council of the EU writes that this procedure will end tomorrow, July 21, at 10:00 a.m. The sanctions will enter into force after tomorrowʼs publication in the Official Journal of the EU.