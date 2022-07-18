Norway has announced a nationwide fundraiser for Bayraktar for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Norwegians, following the Lithuanians and the Poles, decided to raise funds for the purchase of the Bayraktar TB2 drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is reported by Spleis.

Organizers of the fundraiser said that every citizen can donate at least 10 kroner to Bayraktar TB2. In this way, they plan to collect 55 million kroner (about $5.5 million) and transfer it to the aid fund at the Embassy of Ukraine.

The first thousand people who donate at least 250 kroner will help choose a name for the drone.