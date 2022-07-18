Norway has announced a nationwide fundraiser for Bayraktar for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Norwegians, following the Lithuanians and the Poles, decided to raise funds for the purchase of the Bayraktar TB2 drone for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is reported by Spleis.
Organizers of the fundraiser said that every citizen can donate at least 10 kroner to Bayraktar TB2. In this way, they plan to collect 55 million kroner (about $5.5 million) and transfer it to the aid fund at the Embassy of Ukraine.
The first thousand people who donate at least 250 kroner will help choose a name for the drone.
- At the beginning of June, Lithuanians collected almost €6 million to buy Bayraktar TB2 for Ukraine. Then the manufacturer of Bayraktar drones decided to give them to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for free.
- On June 24, volunteer Serhiy Prytula reported that in three days, Ukrainians collected 600 million hryvnias through donations to purchase four Bayraktar drones. After that, the Baykar company announced that it would give three Bayraktar TB2s to the Armed Forces of Ukraine free of charge.
- On June 28, a fundraiser for Bayraktar for Ukraine was launched in Poland.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that since February 24, Ukraine has received up to 50 Bayraktar TB2 drones. In July, the Armed Forces expect several more TB2s and, later, dozens more.