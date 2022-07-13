July 13 events in the “Babel” review: the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed regular warehouses of Russia, the Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv, Germany promises Ukraine artillery and anti-aircraft defense

The Armed Forces continue to destroy Russian ammunition depots. The day before, the Defense Forces targeted warehouses and bases located in Chervony Yar and Velyka Verhunka near Luhansk. And in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the occupiers lost more than 1,000 tons of ammunition for multiple rocket launcher systems from the strikes of the Armed Forces. At night, Ukrainian fighters struck the concentration of enemy forces in Chkalove and the ammunition depot in Chornobayivka.

Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast twice during the night. In addition to Nikopol, two more communities came under attack — Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove. In Chervonohryhorivka, a power line was affected. In Myrove, there is a damaged social infrastructure facility. In addition, the enemy shelled the Industrial and Nemyshlyansky districts of Kharkiv, as a result of which five people were injured. They are now in the hospital and receiving all the necessary help.

Russian troops bombarded Zaporizhzhia with missiles. Two Russian cruise missiles hit the workshop of one of the enterprises in the Dnipro district. A fire broke out. Rescuers are now sorting through the rubble, under which there may still be people. As the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, noted, seven people were wounded by this hostile shelling.

The death toll from a Russian missile strike in the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk oblast has risen to 48. Rescuers found another body under the rubble of an apartment building. Debris analysis is ongoing.

The USA has information about three Americans who disappeared during the hostilities in Ukraine. Two of them are volunteers Oleksander Druke and Andy Hyunh, who were captured on June 9 during a fierce battle near Kharkiv. The name of the third American has just been announced. As The Guardian writes, the Russians captured an African-American civilian, Suedi Murekezi — he did not take part in hostilities and was detained allegedly for participating in pro-Ukrainian rallies.

The German government has published an updated list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine. It contains MLRS, air defense, a lot of ammunition and artillery.

Ukraine agreed with France on the transfer of 36 prefabricated bridges. They will be installed on the site of the bridges destroyed during the hostilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated almost 300 million hryvnias for the repair of CHP plants in Chernihiv, Okhtyrka and Kremenchuk. They should be restored before the heating season. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

The Poles are raising money for 20 Warmate kamikaze drones and a ground control station. They will be handed over to Ukraine. It is necessary to collect 4 million zlotys (24.7 million UAH). 20,500 zlotys were already collected on the first day.

North Korea recognized the "independence" of the quasi-state entities "DPR" and "LNR". The DPRK and the "DPR" have already agreed on further steps to establish "diplomatic relations". Propaganda media published a photo of the meeting between the so-called ambassador of the "DPR" and the ambassador of the DPRK in Russia. In response, Ukraine severed diplomatic relations with the DPRK.