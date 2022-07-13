France will hand over 36 prefabricated bridges to Ukraine

Ukraine agreed with France on the transfer of 36 prefabricated bridges. They will be installed on the site of the bridges destroyed during the hostilities.

This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrinform writes.

"Together with the French government and the Federation of French industrialists MEDEF, we agreed on the transfer to Ukraine of 36 prefabricated bridges from 23 to 46 meters in length from the Matiere company. These structures will be able to quickly replace destroyed Ukrainian bridges, and later replace them on a permanent basis," he said.

According to him, specialists will come to Ukraine at the end of July to determine which bridges are needed. The possibility of localizing the enterprise for the manufacture of such bridges in Ukraine is also being considered.

Kuleba recalled that the Matiere company has many years of experience in the rapid deployment of bridges for road and rail transport, especially in countries where war has destroyed infrastructure.