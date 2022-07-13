The government allocated almost 300 million hryvnias for the restoration of CHP plants in Chernihiv, Okhtyrka and Kremenchuk

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated almost 300 million hryvnias for the repair of CHP plants in Chernihiv, Okhtyrka and Kremenchuk. They should be restored before the heating season.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the press service of the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development.

"During the visit to Chernihiv Oblast, they visited the local thermal power plant, which was deliberately bombed by Russian terrorist forces in March. 15 objects were destroyed here. The damage is really significant, which is why the government is allocating an additional 100 million hryvnias to carry out the necessary repairs and purchase equipment for this heating plant. Thanks to these funds, residents of Chernihiv and the oblast will be warm this winter," Shmyhal noted.

The ministry also said that Poltava oblast military administration will receive 100 million hryvnias for the restoration of the CHP in Kremenchuk, and Sumy oblast military administration — 86 million for the restoration of the CHP in Okhtyrka. Local authorities should do this before the onset of cold weather.