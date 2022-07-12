The events of July 12 in the “Babel” review: the occupiersʼ warehouses were destroyed in Nova Kakhovka and Donetsk, the Russians shelled Mykolayiv, and the Armed Forces eliminated another Russian colonel

In the morning, Mykolaiv was subjected to massive missile fire. It is known that two medical facilities and residential buildings were hit, 12 people were injured. In addition, Russian shells destroyed the school, destroying the school museums of the Second World War and the Memorial of Afghan soldiers. According to preliminary information, without victims.

At night, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka. In total, more than 50 occupiers were liquidated in the south of Ukraine per day. In addition, an ammunition depot is likely to explode in occupied Donetsk. Local channels report that he was located at the Donetsk plant of transport equipment in the Petrovsky district.

The Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense freed five Ukrainians from captivity in the occupied part of Kherson oblast. Among them is a serviceman of the Armed Forces, a former police officer and three civilians. One of the released has a serious combat wound.

Several explosions rang out in occupied Enerhodar tonight, the mayor of the city, Dmytro Orlov, said. Throughout the night, chaotic shots rang out in various neighborhoods. Residents of the city report that the Russian occupiers allegedly shot straight into the air, simulating a firefight that did not actually take place. In the morning, there was information from the Russians that the premises of the SBU in Enerhodar were attacked by drones. Dmytro Orlov emphasizes that this is a provocation by the occupiers.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated the Russian colonel, commander of the Volgograd 20th Motorized Rifle Division from the 8th Army of Russia, Aleksey Gorobets. This was reported by the Volgograd Notebook resource with reference to the words of the widow. On July 11, the spokesman of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, mentioned the name of Gorobets among the high-ranking dead occupiers who were probably destroyed by HIMARS anti-aircraft missiles in the occupied part of the Kherson region. According to him, the Armed Forces hit the headquarters of the Russians, as a result of which Gorobets, Chief of Staff of the 22nd Army Corps, Major General Nasbulin, Lieutenant Colonel Koval, Lieutenant Colonel Gordeev and Colonel Kens were killed. It is unknown where Bratchuk got this information.

The Russians do not let residents of Melitopol and other occupied cities, villages and towns through the checkpoint in Vasylivka. People who want to leave the occupation cannot reach Zaporizhzhia, the mayor of the city, Ivan Fedorov, said. He added that now the Armed Forces are liquidating another Russian military base in the Melitopol district. Smoke can be seen above the Russian base in the village of Myrne, 5 kilometers from Melitopol.

The Russian occupiers are looking for doctors in Mariupol. 62 vacancies have been placed in all the cityʼs hospitals, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko, reports. Almost the same number of orderlies and nurses are needed. But the first priority for the occupiers is to find therapists. Andryushchenko emphasizes that there are no such number of doctors in Mariupol. He also called on the residents of Mariupol to evacuate the city.

The first 150 Ukrainian soldiers have already started training as drone operators as part of the "Drone Army" program. This was stated by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov.

In the near future, the European Union plans to present another package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine. It will become the seventh from February 24. The publication notes that it is not necessary to expect serious restrictions there. Currently, the EU is considering the introduction of a ban on the purchase of Russian gold, as well as a review of all previous sanctions and the correction of loopholes for their violation.

The Lithuanian government agreed to allocate €10 million to Ukraine. These funds will be used for the immediate restoration of critical infrastructure. In addition, the Lithuanians bought 110 anti-drone guns and 80 radars for the Ukrainian army. The guns were called Orcrist — "Orc Killer".