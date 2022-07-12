The Main Intelligence Directorate released 5 Ukrainians from captivity in the occupied Kherson oblast

The Special Unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense freed 5 Ukrainians from captivity in the occupied part of the Kherson oblast.

This was reported by the press service of the management.

"A serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a former police officer and three civilians were released. One of the released has a serious combat wound," the administration reports. Currently, all those released are under the care of the Ukrainian authorities and are receiving appropriate treatment.