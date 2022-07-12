Lithuanians bought 110 anti-drone guns for Ukraine. The weapon was named “Orcrist” — Orc killer

The Lithuanians bought 110 anti-drone guns and 80 radars for the Ukrainian army. The total cost of this equipment is €1 095 000.

This was announced by journalist Andryus Tapinas on his Twitter.

"We bought 110 anti-drones for Ukraine and named them Orcrist — "Orc killer". Today we added 80 NATO-approved Wingman radars that allow the anti-drone operator to detect and shoot down a Russian drone without being detected, up to 5 km away. Price tag: € 1 095 000,” he wrote.