Lithuanians bought 110 anti-drone guns for Ukraine. The weapon was named “Orcrist” — Orc killer

The Lithuanians bought 110 anti-drone guns and 80 radars for the Ukrainian army. The total cost of this equipment is €1 095 000.
This was announced by journalist Andryus Tapinas on his Twitter.
"We bought 110 anti-drones for Ukraine and named them Orcrist — "Orc killer". Today we added 80 NATO-approved Wingman radars that allow the anti-drone operator to detect and shoot down a Russian drone without being detected, up to 5 km away. Price tag: € 1 095 000,” he wrote.
- Lithuanian journalist Andryus Tapinas initiated the collection of €5 million for "Bayraktar" for the Ukrainian army on live air. In three days, the Lithuanians collected €5 915 207. Then the drone manufacturer Baykar decided to give it to the Armed Forces for free. On July 6, about ten thousand Lithuanians came to escort this combat drone to Ukraine. On July 8, the drone arrived as intended.