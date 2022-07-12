The Lithuanian government has agreed to allocate €10 million to Ukraine for the restoration of infrastructure

The Lithuanian government agreed to allocate €10 million to Ukraine. These funds will be used for the immediate restoration of critical infrastructure.

Euractiv writes about it.

They note that such assistance is necessary to accelerate the recovery of Ukraine, since many Ukrainians are already returning or want to return home.

“This government assistance is money for critical infrastructure, basic needs and essential services. Ukrainians will win, because the truth and the determination to defend and build are on their side, and they outweigh the destruction and cruelty of the aggressor," said Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite.

The Lithuanians will transfer this monetary aid to the accounts of the National Bank of Ukraine.