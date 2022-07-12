The Mayor of Melitopol: A Russian military base is on fire near the city. The occupiers blocked the exit from Melitopol to Zaporizhzhia

The Russian occupiers do not allow residents of Melitopol and other occupied cities, villages and towns to pass through the checkpoint in Vasylivka. People who want to leave the occupation cannot reach Zaporizhzhia.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, told the journalist of "Babel" about this.

According to him, since July 12, the Russians have completely blocked the exit to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Neither people nor cars are allowed through the checkpoint on Vasylivka.

Fedorov added that now the Armed Forces are liquidating another Russian military base in the Melitopol district. In the village of Myrne, which is 5 kilometers from Melitopol, smoke can be seen above the base of the Russians.

According to the mayor of Melitopol, the Russian occupiers become more wilder because of the destruction of their military bases. The second reason for blocking departure is the filtering of Ukrainians.

"The gradual liquidation of all Rashist military bases, which are close to temporarily occupied settlements, is underway. And because of this, the rashists are wild. They block our city, block citizens in it. On the one hand, they use people as human shields, as hostages, and on the other hand, they try to carry out filtering measures to find those who help the Armed Forces and the Resistance Forces," Ivan Fedorov noted.