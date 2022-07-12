Bloomberg: The EU plans to present the seventh package of sanctions against Russia in the near future

In the near future, the European Union plans to present another package of sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine. It will become the seventh from February 24.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The publication notes that it is not necessary to expect serious restrictions there. Currently, the EU is considering the introduction of a ban on the purchase of Russian gold, as well as the review of all previous sanctions and the correction of loopholes for their violation.

In addition, the EU plans to expand the personal list of sanctions against people and companies.

Mechanisms for limiting the price of Russian oil are also being discussed in Europe, but it is unlikely that EU member states will reach a consensus. Some countries have also proposed to start imposing sanctions against Russian gas, but this does not yet have the support of the majority of countries in the European Union.