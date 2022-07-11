July 11 events in “Babel” review: the Armed Forces destroyed the command post of Russia in Kherson oblast, in Kharkiv oblast the collaborator Yevhen Yunakov was blown up, in Chasiv Yar there are more victims

At night, the Russians hit a residential high-rise in the center of Kharkiv with a missile. One entrance to the house was completely destroyed. One woman was rescued from the rubble — there are no other victims. Six people were killed and 31 wounded in Kharkiv during the day from the shelling of multiple rocket launchers. The occupiers shelled the Dnipropetrovsk oblast, damaged a house in Maryanka, no one was injured. As a result of the projectile hitting the barn, cattle that were raised for slaughter in the fall were injured — several animals died. In addition, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Odesa oblast — four missiles were fired from planes over the occupied Crimea. One of the rockets hit the building.

The number of confirmed victims from yesterdayʼs Russian missile attack on the city of Chasiv Yar is increasing. Currently, it is known about 31 dead and nine injured people who were pulled out from under the rubble of the high-rise building. Search operations are ongoing — rescuers have dismantled 65% of the debris.

The Ukrainian military struck two Russian command posts in southern Ukraine. The enemyʼs Tauri mobile command post, radars and antennas, air defense systems were destroyed. Two ammunition depots of the Russian army were also destroyed. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine finally gained a foothold in the village of Ivanivka, Kherson oblast.

A small part of Luhansk oblast remains under the control of the Armed Forces and continues to resist. In order to identify points of resistance, the invaders throw "cannon fodder" at death.

Russian troops occupied the Askania-Nova Animal Breeding Institute. The flag of the Russian Federation was hung on the building, and the so-called new director was introduced to the staff. The Russians encourage the employees of the institute to cooperate, but only the guards and some scientists volunteered for this.

The occupation administration of Melitopol announced an attempt on the collaborator Andrii Sihuta, who was a member of the OPZzh Party. His house was fired upon, but the collaborator survived. The occupiers say that the attacker was killed during the detention.

Russian propaganda media reported the death of the so-called head of the administration of Velykiy Burluk village of Kharkiv oblast. Collaborator Yevhen Yunakov was blown up in a car near the local administration.

Former peopleʼs deputy Yevhen Balytskyi, who was appointed by the Russians as the "head" of the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia oblast, supervises the theft of grain. To abduct him and take him out of the oblast, the Russians created a "state unitary company" whose activities are controlled by Balytskyi.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Putin. They discussed Russiaʼs war against Ukraine and the creation of safe corridors for the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. The Turkish side believes that the time has come to create a corridor according to the UN plan. Separately, Erdogan said that the war between Ukraine and Russia should be ended through negotiations.

Putin simplified the issuance of Russian passports to all citizens of Ukraine. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that this decree is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and indicates the continuation of the Kremlinʼs course to seize Ukraine and assimilate the Ukrainian nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said in a statement.