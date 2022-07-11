The Armed Forces of Ukraine showed a video from the liberated village of Ivanivka in the Kherson oblast

The Ukrainian military has finally established in the village of Ivanivka, Kherson oblast. Earlier, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that the Russians were forced to leave the settlement under pressure.

The video from Ivanovka was published on the Facebook page of the 60 brigade.

"Thanks to coordinated work, servicemen of the 60th OPBR managed to take control of another settlement. Only terrible memories and "dead" military equipment remained in Ivanovka from the Russian occupiers," the Arned Forces informed.

Currently, the military is establishing communication with the local population and providing assistance to those who need it.