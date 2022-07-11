In the occupied Melitopol, an attempted murder was made on the collaborator Andriy Sigut

The occupation administration of Melitopol reported an attempted murder on the collaborator Andriy Siguta, the so-called "head" of the Melitopol district administration.

This was reported by Interfax, as well as collaborators Oleksiy Selivanov (who calls himself the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Zaporizhzhia oblast) and Volodymyr Rogov (a member of the so-called main council of the oblast).

The occupiers say that the attack on Siguta took place on the night of July 11. An unknown man fired at Sigutaʼs house, after which he tried to hide in a forest lane in the suburbs of Melitopol. According to the occupiers, the "saboteur" was detained with a fight. He allegedly offered armed resistance and was killed. Siguta himself was allegedly not injured.

The occupiers are currently looking for "accomplices of the terrorist Zelensky".