The Former Member of Parliament Yevhen Balytskyi, who was appointed by the Russians as the "head" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast, supervises the theft of grain. To abduct him and take him out of the oblast, the Russians created a "state unitary company" whose activities are controlled by Balytskyi.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

In order to create a grain infrastructure, the occupiers seized the port elevator of the "Nova Khortytsia" enterprise in Berdyansk, the loading complex "Asket Shipping" in the port of Berdyansk, as well as the elevators of the enterprises "Kernel", "Optimus" and other grain traders. The first vessel for loading was supposed to arrive on July 10. On July 17, the ship Zhibek Zholy is expected to arrive, which was already transporting stolen grain from Berdyansk and was released by Turkey.

The occupying company set very low prices for agricultural products, which did not suit the agricultural producers. Because of this, they try not to sell the harvest, but to store it in warehouses. If there are no free warehouses, they have to keep products in rooms not adapted for this.

The traitor Balytsky has already stated that the residents can be divided into those who support Russia and will stay in their homes, and others who have to leave the territory of the oblast.