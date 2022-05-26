Gauleiter of Zaporizhzhia oblast Yevhen Balytskyi announced suspicion of treason

"Gauleiter" of Russians in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia oblast Yevhen Balitsky was suspected of treason.

This was reported by the SBU.

In 2020, the former peopleʼs deputy was elected a deputy of the regional council from OPZZh. With the start of the war, he not only sided with the enemy, but also enlisted his support in seizing power in the oblast.

In particular, with the help of the invaders, Balytsky forced employees of local governments and utilities to recognize him as the head of the "military-civil administration of Zaporizhzhia oblast."

The traitor criticized the current Ukrainian government and prepared for the Victory Day celebrations. He also issued an illegal order "On the Temporary Organization of Public Order", which obliged residents to form "public detachments" whose task is to carry out anti-Russian activities.

The traitor has now been declared a suspect in treason. He faces from 5 to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.