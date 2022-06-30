For the first time, the Russians launched a ship with stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Berdyansk

The Russians launched the first ship with 7,000 tons of grain from the occupied city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
This was announced on Thursday, June 30, by the head of the "administration" of the region Yevhen Balytsky.
The grain will be sent to "friendly countries".
In early June, the occupiers began demining the port of Berdyansk, June 21 announced that they were ready to accept ships.
As of June 26, the Russians had exported 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied territories. The United States has already announced that it will build granaries on the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side has established routes through Poland and Romania for grain exports and also has a plan B in case of further blockade of seaports.
- Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odessa. President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that weapons are the best guarantee of security for Ukrainian ports and unblocking grain exports.
- US President Joe Biden said on June 14 that the United States and European allies were working to remove the blocked Ukrainian grain by rail. To do this, they plan to build granaries near the border with Ukraine.