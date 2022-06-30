For the first time, the Russians launched a ship with stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Berdyansk

The Russians launched the first ship with 7,000 tons of grain from the occupied city of Berdyansk in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

This was announced on Thursday, June 30, by the head of the "administration" of the region Yevhen Balytsky.

The grain will be sent to "friendly countries".

In early June, the occupiers began demining the port of Berdyansk, June 21 announced that they were ready to accept ships.

As of June 26, the Russians had exported 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied territories. The United States has already announced that it will build granaries on the Ukrainian border. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian side has established routes through Poland and Romania for grain exports and also has a plan B in case of further blockade of seaports.