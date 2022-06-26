Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine: the occupiers exported 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied territories

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has exported at least 400,000 tons of grain from the occupied Ukrainian territories, the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Taras Vysotsky stated in an interview with Crimea.Reality.

"At the time of occupation, there were about one and a half million tons of grain in these areas, according to elevator registers. And we received information from those territories from Ukrainians about the fact of export. If you add all cases, about 400 thousand tons were exported. We will be able to tell what happened to the remaining million tons only after deoccupation, "he said.

Vysotsky added that according to the Center for Food and Land Use Research of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE Institute), the losses of Ukrainian agriculture from the full-scale invasion already reached $ 4.3 billion.