Ukraine is preparing a plan B in case of further blockade of seaports by Russia

Ukraine continues to work on the transportation of grain by sea with international partners.

This was stated by the First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, several factors are needed for safe transportation by sea, including enough anti-ship weapons and guaranteed military support.

"The work in this direction continues. We will be able to announce when the final details agreed upon with Ukraine will be announced," the deputy minister said.

According to him, Ukraine is already preparing additional storage facilities to store last yearʼs leftovers and the new harvest in the absence of exports through ports.

"Given last yearʼs transitional balances and this yearʼs yield forecast, there could be a deficit of 10-15 million tons. Therefore, now, as Plan B for grain storage in case of impossibility of fast export, mobile elevator cans and hoses are imported to have in reserve potential equipment for storage of these additional tons," Vysotsky said.

He also noted that in total in Ukraine there are thousands of elevator capacities, which are distributed throughout Ukraine.