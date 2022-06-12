Ukraine has established routes for exporting grain through Poland and Romania

Ukraine has laid two routes for grain exports through Poland and Romania, the Deputy Foreign Minister Dmytro Senik announced.

"These routes are not ideal, because they lead to certain traffic jams, but we are doing everything in our power to develop these routes," added Deputy Minister Senik.

He did not say how much grain has already been moved or will be moved along these routes. However, it is known that Ukraine is negotiating with the Baltic states on the creation of the third corridor for food exports.

The Ukrainian railway system works on a different track than its European neighbors (including Poland), so grain has to be reloaded at the border, where there are not many reloading or storage facilities. Diverting grain to Romania involves transporting it by rail to ports on the Danube and loading it on barges to the port of Constanta. Itʼs a complex and expensive process.

Ukraine is the fourth largest exporter of grain in the world. As Russia blocks Ukrainian ports, 23.5 million tons of grain and oilseeds remain in Ukraine.