Next yearʼs harvest in Ukraine may fall by 40%

First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky told CNN that the next harvest in Ukraine may be reduced by 40%.

"We expect that the harvest will be about 35% lower than in previous years, ie about 30 million tons less, 35-40% less, almost half of last yearʼs harvest," he said.

Vysotsky explained that Ukraine had lost 25% of arable land (occupied). Another 500,000 tons of grain were stolen by the invaders.

Denys Marchuk, deputy chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council, said earlier that the Russians had stolen 600,000 tons of agricultural products.