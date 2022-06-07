Ukraine together with the UN and partners is working on a variant with a humanitarian corridor for grain exports

Ukraine, together with the UN and partners, is working on the possibility of creating a humanitarian corridor for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine dated June 7.

However, given Russiaʼs recent missile strike on a grain terminal in Mykolayiv, Ukraine cannot rule out Russiaʼs plans to use such a corridor to attack Odesa and southern Ukraine. That is why effective security guarantees are needed to restore shipping. Such guarantees can be provided to Ukraine in the form of weapons to protect the coast from threats from the sea and the involvement of naval forces of third countries to patrol the relevant part of the Black Sea.

As for Türkiye, which is also trying to help unblock Ukrainian ports, there are currently no agreements between Türkiye, Ukraine and Russia.

"At the same time, we emphasize that decisions must be made with the participation of all parties involved. We will reject any agreements that do not take into account the interests of Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry said.