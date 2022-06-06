Zelensky stated that neither he nor Minister Kuleba were invited to a meeting in Türkiye on Ukrainian grain exports

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the representatives of Ukraine were not invited to the meeting in Ankara on June 8, where, in particular, they will talk about the transportation of grain by the Black Sea.

He said this during todayʼs meeting with journalists.

"I was not invited. The Minister of Foreign Affairs has not been invited yet," Zelensky said.

He added that he was discussing the unblocking of Ukrainian ports with Britain and Türkiye.

"Türkiye is now finding a format on how to give us guarantees... I think thatʼs, why they are meeting with the Russians, is to give Russia guarantees that nothing will happen to their ships. I think so. But, nevertheless, the details of their meeting are still unknown to me," the president said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine can export 10 million tons of grain a month through Odesa ports.

"If now we have 22-25 million tons blocked there, but in the fall we may already have 75. What will we do? Thatʼs why we canʼt do without ports," he stressed.