Zelensky rejected the idea of exporting the Ukrainian harvest through Belarus

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not considering the option of exporting the harvest by rail through Belarus.

He said this during todayʼs meeting with journalists.

"As for Belarus: this information is open. We were offered to go through Belarus by rail. We even understand the volume. But we understand why we were offered this. We are not yet ready to follow this format and help our "friendly" neighbors," the president said.