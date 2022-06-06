Zelensky rejected the idea of exporting the Ukrainian harvest through Belarus

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine is not considering the option of exporting the harvest by rail through Belarus.
He said this during todayʼs meeting with journalists.
"As for Belarus: this information is open. We were offered to go through Belarus by rail. We even understand the volume. But we understand why we were offered this. We are not yet ready to follow this format and help our "friendly" neighbors," the president said.
- The Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba stated that Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions for the resumption of exports from the port of Odesa.
- President Volodymyr Zelensky considers weapons to be the best security guarantees for Ukrainian ports to unblock grain exports.
- Turkey and Russia have agreed on a "road map" on how to safely export Ukrainian grain and unblock the port in Odesa. However, Ukraine still doubts whether to agree to it.