Russia stole about 600 thousand tons of products from Ukrainian agricultural enterprises.

Deputy Chairman of the All-Ukrainian Agrarian Council Denys Marchuk told this at the Media Center Ukraine — Ukrinform.

"Russia stole about 600 thousand tons from Ukrainian agricultural enterprises. Products were exported to the occupied Crimea, and then, through ports, Ukrainian products are exported to other countries. It is now known that about 100 thousand tons of products were shipped to Syria," he said.

All these facts have been established, and the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine is opening criminal proceedings against them. This information is also recorded by the Main Intelligence Directorate.

According to Denys Marchuk, such actions of Russia have two goals at once — to supply food to their federal districts. Especially those that are not agrarian. The second goal is the commercial component. What is exported is tens and tens of millions of dollars.

This works as follows: farmers are forced to give away goods for nothing, if they refuse, the goods are taken away. Or the occupying power issues "documents" on the "nationalization" of Ukrainian property.