In Ukraine, 75% of last yearʼs areas were sown as part of the sowing campaign. The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on June 8.

Preparations for the harvest are already underway. There are three challenges to war:

the need to harvest — the government is working to increase capacity on the western border of Ukraine;

preservation of the new harvest — think about the organization of mobile storage, taking into account international experience. This will allow Ukraine to increase storage volumes by 10-15 million tons;

Provision of fuel for farmers — the government must provide the necessary amount of diesel fuel for the harvest season.

Due to the fact that Russia is blocking Ukrainian ports, 23.5 million tons of grain and oilseeds remain in Ukraine. Ukraine has already started supplying grain to the world market by truck, rail, and river.