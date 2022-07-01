A ship with grain, which the Russians took out of Berdiansk, arrived in Türkiye. Ukraine has already turned to the local authorities

Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bondar, said that a ship from Berdiansk, occupied by the Russians, entered the port of this country.

He wrote about it on Facebook.

"The ship Zhibek Zholy from occupied Berdiansk entered the port of Karasu. On the basis of the letter from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the Turkish side was requested to take urgent measures. We have good communication and close cooperation with Turkish authorities. I am convinced that the adopted decisions will prevent attempts to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine!" he wrote.