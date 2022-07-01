A ship with grain, which the Russians took out of Berdiansk, arrived in Türkiye. Ukraine has already turned to the local authorities

Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bondar, said that a ship from Berdiansk, occupied by the Russians, entered the port of this country.
He wrote about it on Facebook.
"The ship Zhibek Zholy from occupied Berdiansk entered the port of Karasu. On the basis of the letter from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, the Turkish side was requested to take urgent measures. We have good communication and close cooperation with Turkish authorities. I am convinced that the adopted decisions will prevent attempts to violate the sovereignty of Ukraine!" he wrote.
- The day before, it was reported that the Russians had taken the first ship with 7,000 tons of grain from the occupied Berdyansk of Zaporizhzhia oblast.
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukraine is ready to create the necessary conditions to resume exports from the Odesa port. President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that weapons are the best guarantee of security for Ukrainian ports and unblocking of grain exports.
- American President Joe Biden said on June 14 that the United States, together with its European allies, is working to export the blocked Ukrainian grain by rail. For this purpose, they plan to build granaries near the border of Ukraine.