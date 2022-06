The illegal "head" of the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia oblast, Yevhen Balytsky (former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada), signed a "decree" on the "nationalization" of property belonging to Ukraine.

Russian propaganda media reported that Balytsky had instructed to plunder and appropriate land, natural resources, strategic industries and property owned by Ukraine as of February 24, 2022, in the occupied territories of the oblast.