The Ukrainian military in the Kherson oblast struck the command post of the Russian Guard and destroyed two ammunition warhouses

During the past day, July 10, the Ukrainian military struck two Russian command posts in the south of Ukraine. They also destroyed two ammunition warhouses of the Russian army.

The OC "South" informed about this on its Facebook page.

"Keeping control on land, using aviation — a pair of attack aircraft — struck the enemyʼs concentration in the Kherson oblast. The command and observation post of the Rushist artillery brigade and the command and control post of the Russian Guard, which were attacked the day before, were hit," — was in the message.

They said that the confirmed losses of the Russians amounted to 38 people killed and 10 pieces of equipment, including 4 howitzers "Msta-B", one anti-aircraft missile complex and 5 cars.