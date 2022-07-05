The events of July 5 in Babelʼs review: Armed Forces destroyed the base of Russian Federation in Melitopol, Russia struck Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, almost 200 million UAH were collected for the “Drone Army”

The day before, the enemy launched a missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk oblast. 7 missiles were fired in the region, 6 of which were shot down by the Ukrainian military. No one was hurt. In Pokriv, the Russians shelled the private sector. In Kharkiv, Russia hit one of the educational institutions of the Saltivsky district with missiles at night. The building was partially destroyed, the missile left a gap in the territory. There was one security guard on the territory, there were no casualties. On the morning of July 5, Russia launched two missile strikes on the city of Shostka. The explosion destroyed the enterprise, damaged more than a hundred apartments and cars parked on the territory. In total, the blast wave damaged at least 24 multi-story residential buildings.

The Russian army shelled the central market of Slovyansk, Donetsk oblast — at least two people were killed and seven were wounded.

At noon, the Russians attacked the port infrastructure of Ochakiv and Chornomorsk with aircraft. They hit with Kh-59 cruise missiles. Air defense forces eliminated all three missiles over the sea.

The Armed Forces attacked one of the Russian military bases in Melitopol — barracks, ammunition and fuel warehouses — and killed more than 200 Russian soldiers. More than 300 occupiers were injured.

At night in Kherson oblast, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled a counterattack by a reinforced Russian platoon. Having lost BTR-82, two killed and five wounded, they retreated. A pair of helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the enemy concentration northwest of Pravdyny. Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed the warehouse of Russian fuel and oil in Kherson oblast.

"KAMAZ Center" is on fire in Donetsk . Ammunition was probably stored in it. There are currently explosions.

Almost 200 million hryvnias were collected for the "Army of Drones". On the first day alone, more than 84.6 million hryvnias were deposited into the account of the Armed Forces.

Scotland and Wales decided to allocate $121 million in military aid to Ukraine. Scotland gives more than $78 million, Wales — $42.5 million. In addition, Great Britain promised to provide Ukraine with 10 more self-propelled artillery installations. Also, the Armed Forces additionally receive kamikaze drones.

In Russia, the governor of Kursk oblast, Roman Starovoit, reported about the "morning shelling" of the border settlements of the Glushkiv district: there are "arrivals" in the village of Markove and shells are exploding in the village of Tyotkino. Previously, there were no casualties. In the village of Popovo-Lezhachi, houses were damaged: their glass was broken and their facades were damaged. There is no electricity in Tyotkino and Popovo-Lezhachy.

Ukraine has signed agreements on the installation of modular houses for 15,000 families in need of temporary housing. This was said by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, answering journalistsʼ questions at the conference on the restoration of Ukraine, which is being held in the Swiss city of Lugano. Also, the government has completed the development of several government programs for providing housing, in particular, this is a zero percent leasing program.