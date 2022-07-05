KAMAZ Center is on fire in occupied Donetsk. Ammunition could be stored there

In occupied Donetsk, a fire broke out on the territory of the "KAMAZ Center" (car center ) in the Kyivskyi district of the city.

This is reported by the local mass media and the "headquarters of territorial defense of the DPR".

They claim that the center was fired upon, as a result of which vehicles caught fire. "KAMAZ Center" is a large complex with a SRT, an auto parts store and warehouses.

It is not yet clear whether the center was used for military purposes. However, on the published videos, explosions can be seen already after the alleged shelling.

Journalist Denys Kazansky reports that a warehouse with Russian ammunition is exploding.

"The bastards specially store shells in residential areas to cover themselves with people, and then shout that the armed forces are shooting at civilians. But many of the residents of Donetsk understand what is happening and point out that it is ammunition depots that are exploding." — Kazanskyi writes.