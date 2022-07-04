Railway facilities are burning in occupied Donetsk. Before that there were explosions

Railway facilities are burning in occupied Donetsk.

Local Telegram channels report on the massive shelling of the city and publish videos of the consequences. According to their data, the fires broke out near the railway station and the railway market.

The propagandist Russian mass media write about the fire at the DonPlastAvtomat plant, which allegedly occurred as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces.

The spokesman of the Odesa military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, wrote in his Telegram that the fires occurred due to violations of fire safety rules, but it is not clear where he got this data from.