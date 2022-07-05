The war. Ukraine presented a post-war reconstruction plan, a Ukrainian flag appeared on Snake Island, and the Russians continue to shell Donbas cities. Day 132: live coverage

At the international conference in Lugano, Switzerland, Ukraine presented a large-scale plan for the post-war reconstruction of the state. It is designed for 10 years, and its total cost reaches $750 billion. In the meantime, the Ukrainian flag was delivered to Zmiinyi (Snake) Island by the Armed Forces of Ukraine — it has not yet been installed, only dropped from a helicopter. At the same time, Russia continues to shell cities in Donbas en masse. The mayor of Sloviansk, Vadym Liakh, said that the positions of the Russians are located 10 km from the city. Read about the main events of the one hundred and thirty-second day of the war in the new live text coverage (key events of July 4 — read here ).