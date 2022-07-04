The War. The Ukrainian Armed Forces withdrew from Lysychansk, the Russians shelled Slovyansk and Kramatorsk, Turkey detained a ship with stolen Ukrainian grain. Day 131: live coverage

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially reported the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk. It also stated that the Russians had captured several villages around this city. In addition, Russian troops shelled Slovyansk and Kramatorsk en masse — at least 6 people were killed. A cargo ship carrying grain stolen in Ukraine was detained in Turkey. The Ukrainian side submitted a request for the seizure of the ship and confiscation of property. Follow the main events of the 131st day of the war in the new live coverage (and here is what happened on July 3).