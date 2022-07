Today, at least 6 people died as a result of occupiers shelling the Slovyansk, city mayor Vadym Lyakh reported.

One child is among the dead. Another 15 people were injured. Several micro districts were affected, the residential sector and communal enterprises had been destroyed.

Previously, Lyakh reported on the massive shelling of the city from rocket launchers. He called the shelling the most intensive in recent days. There are many killed and wounded.