The war. In Odesa and Kremenchuk, rubble was cleared after the Russian strikes, the UAF destroyed the enemy equipment on Snake Island, over 10,000 Mariupolians are in “DPR” jails. Day 130: live coverage

In Kremenchuk city, Poltava oblast, rescuers finished dismantling the rubble of the Amstor shopping center, which Russia hit with missiles. 21 people died as a result of the shelling. In the village of Sergiyivka, Odesa oblast, they also finished dismantling the rubble of a residential building and a recreation center after the strikes of the Russian Federation. It is known about 21 dead and 39 wounded. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces showed how Bayraktar destroyed the abandoned Russian equipment on Snake Island, and the Mariupol City Council reported that more than 10,000 Mariupol civilians are in prisons in the occupied part of the Donetsk oblast. Follow the main events of the 130th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 2).