In Kremenchuk, the rubble of the Amstor shopping center was dismantled — a Russian rocket killed 21 people

In the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava oblast, the rescuers finished dismantling the rubble of the Amstor shopping center, which Russia hit with missiles.
This was reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the afternoon of July 2.
As a result of rocket attack, 21 people died. Also, 66 people were injured, 26 of whom were hospitalized. In total, the rescuers found 29 body fragments, they will be identified with the help of DNA analysis.
Before that, the mayor of the city Vitaliy Maletsky announced that the families of the dead would be paid 100,000 hryvnias in compensation, and funds were also allocated to pay for the burial of all the dead.
- On the afternoon of June 27, Russia hit the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk with a missile. About a thousand people were there before the air raid, but when it started, many of them managed to leave the shopping center. Though the workers and some visitors remained there.
- The Security Service of Ukraine has already established the names of the Russian pilots who hit the shopping center, they face life imprisonment.