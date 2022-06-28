Police have already established the names of Russian pilots who launched missiles at a shopping center in Kremenchuk

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have already established the names of Russian pilots who launched missiles at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Poltava Oblast, the Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky announced at a briefing on Tuesday, June 28.

"Not only Putin, but also the direct perpetrators will be punished for this crime. The criminal proceedings are being conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine. Analysts of the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have established which Russian air regiment committed this crime. There are already the first names of pilots who flew on the Tu-22 and fired fatal shots, "said Denys Monastyrsky.

The article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to which law enforcement officers initiated proceedings on the fact of a missile strike on a shopping center in Kremenchuk, provides for life imprisonment.