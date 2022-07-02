Up to 100,000 hryvnias. Compensation will be paid to the families of those killed in Amstor shopping center

Compensation will be paid to the families of those killed in the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk.
This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Maletskyi.
"Together with the deputies of the city council, we decided to increase the payments from the entire Kremenchuk community from 50,000 to 100,000 hryvnias to each family of those killed in this terrible tragedy. Funds were also allocated to pay for the burial of all the dead," said the mayor.
- On June 27, Russia hit the Amstor shopping center in the city of Kremenchuk with a missile. About a thousand people were there before the air raid. Tu-22 M3 bombers from Kursk Oblast launched rockets at the shopping center and Kredmash plant. As of July 2, 19 people are considered dead, 62 people were injured. 26 people were hospitalized. The work is still ongoing, as rescuers are still finding body fragments.