Up to 100,000 hryvnias. Compensation will be paid to the families of those killed in Amstor shopping center

Compensation will be paid to the families of those killed in the Amstor shopping center in Kremenchuk.

This was announced by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Maletskyi.

"Together with the deputies of the city council, we decided to increase the payments from the entire Kremenchuk community from 50,000 to 100,000 hryvnias to each family of those killed in this terrible tragedy. Funds were also allocated to pay for the burial of all the dead," said the mayor.