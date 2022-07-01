The number of victims of a missile strike in Odesa oblast has increased, and in Kremenchuk rescuers found six fragments of bodies

The number of victims of the missile strike in Odesa oblast, in the village of Serhiivka, has increased. The State Emergency Service reported updated general data on the consequences of hitting a high-rise building and a recreation center building.

As of 10:00, 18 people died, including one child. 38 people were injured, including six children. Another 38 people were hospitalized. Rescuers continue to dismantle the debris.