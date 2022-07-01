The number of victims of a missile strike in Odesa oblast has increased, and in Kremenchuk rescuers found six fragments of bodies

The number of victims of the missile strike in Odesa oblast, in the village of Serhiivka, has increased. The State Emergency Service reported updated general data on the consequences of hitting a high-rise building and a recreation center building.
As of 10:00, 18 people died, including one child. 38 people were injured, including six children. Another 38 people were hospitalized. Rescuers continue to dismantle the debris.
In Kremenchuk, on the site of the destroyed Amstor shopping center, rescuers found another body and six body fragments, according to the SES. A total of 28 body fragments have already been found.
As of July 1, 19 people were killed and 62 were injured. 26 people were hospitalized.