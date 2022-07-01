The death toll from a night-time missile strike in Odesa oblast has risen to 17 people. Another 30 civilians were injured

The State Emergency Service reported that at least 17 people became victims of the night missile strike in Odesa oblast.

In a village in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, a missile destroyed a nine-story apartment building. It killed 14 people, but work to dismantle the debris is still ongoing. 30 people were injured (including three children), and seven people (including three children) were rescued from the rubble.

The Russians also destroyed three-story and four-story buildings of the recreation center with a missile strike. Three people died there, one of them is a child. Another person was injured.