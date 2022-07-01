The occupiers fired a missile at a residential building in Odesa oblast. At least 10 people were killed

The Russian occupiers fired a missile at a residential building and recreation center in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa oblast.

The spokesman of the Odesa military administration Serhiy Bratchuk reported about it.

According to him, at least 10 people died. In the apartment building, one entrance on 9 floors was completely destroyed. Dismantling of blockages and fight against fire in the shop attached to the house on the area of about 20 sq.m. proceeds. At the recreation center there are destructions and victims, their number is specified.